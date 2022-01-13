SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,131 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.