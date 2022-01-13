Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,121.00

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $255,331.53 and approximately $6,121.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00059944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 836,974 coins and its circulating supply is 836,865 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

