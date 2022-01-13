Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.80.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $145.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.53.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $168,210.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,613 shares of company stock worth $18,088,836. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after acquiring an additional 266,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,401,000 after acquiring an additional 123,520 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 73.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after purchasing an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.