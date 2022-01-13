Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Up 4.6%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.66. 136,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,288,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAVE. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $76,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after buying an additional 937,266 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

