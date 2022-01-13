Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Position Cut by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,890 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $1,460,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $697,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 140.0% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. MKM Partners lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of SAVE opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.