Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.50

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

