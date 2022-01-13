Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Update

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the December 15th total of 792,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SPMTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 66,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,556. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources, Inc acquires, explores and develops mineral properties. Its projects include Chibougamau Vanadium, Gold Mountain, Prickle , Carscallen, Safari Copper, Hammernose Gold, Goose Gold, Carscallen West Gold, Case Lake South Cesium, Escape Lake North PGM, River Valley East Platinum-Palladium, Perron-East Gold, El North Nickel, Golden Triangle gold, Neba Gold-Copper and Clayton Valley.

