SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

XHE opened at $112.42 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.