Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUV. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of LUV opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -904.20, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,450 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 270,382 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 43,259 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

