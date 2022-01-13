SouthState Corp Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VO opened at $248.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.15 and a 200 day moving average of $246.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $204.37 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

