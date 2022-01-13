SouthState Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SouthState Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,003,000 after buying an additional 12,311,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after buying an additional 4,379,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,055,000 after buying an additional 2,072,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,483 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

