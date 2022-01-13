SouthState Corp Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $2,798,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

