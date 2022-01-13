SouthState Corp Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 352,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $78,586,000 after buying an additional 35,903 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.8% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 445,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $99,148,000 after buying an additional 63,863 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Visa by 19.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 363,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $81,056,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $216.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.31. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $415.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.29.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

