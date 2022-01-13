SouthState Corp Has $29.45 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.5% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 204,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $307.00 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $219.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.