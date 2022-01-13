SouthState Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 1.0% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $464.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $478.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

