SouthState Corp Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,832.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,901.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,793.98. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.