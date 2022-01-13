Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,523,000 after buying an additional 773,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 705,704 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.21. 2,301,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,511. Southern Copper has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

