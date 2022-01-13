Soumen Das Buys 1,289 Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Soumen Das purchased 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($105.27) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($135,688.81).
Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 8,002 ($108.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £10.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,043.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,967.31. NEXT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,214 ($97.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($115.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 160 ($2.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00.
About NEXT
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.
