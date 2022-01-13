Soumen Das Buys 1,289 Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Soumen Das purchased 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($105.27) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($135,688.81).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 8,002 ($108.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £10.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,043.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,967.31. NEXT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,214 ($97.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($115.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43.

Get NEXT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 160 ($2.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00.

NXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($126.92) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($119.45) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($105.88) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($125.56) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($119.20).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.