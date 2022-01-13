SONO Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One SONO coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a total market cap of $1,831.80 and $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,913.61 or 0.99958397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00093237 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00326369 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.55 or 0.00451960 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00015123 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00137984 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006593 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007984 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

