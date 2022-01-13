Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Short Interest Down 87.5% in December

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SODI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625. Solitron Devices has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57.

Get Solitron Devices alerts:

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter.

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Solitron Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitron Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.