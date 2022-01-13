SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEDG. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.48.

SEDG opened at $261.02 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 98.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $177,212,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $145,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

