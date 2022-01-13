Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,057,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after buying an additional 583,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

