SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Specialists On Call Inc. is a provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Specialists On Call Inc., formerly known as Healthcare Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

