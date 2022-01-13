Smart Portfolios LLC Sells 96,306 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Smart Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JAGG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 48,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,354. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $55.51.

