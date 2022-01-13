Smart Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) by 89.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

RNRG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,204. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

