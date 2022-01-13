SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Get SMART Global alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of SGH opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of SMART Global are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,849 shares of company stock worth $5,238,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,555,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 673.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 201,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,211,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.