Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several analysts have commented on SLTTF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock remained flat at $$3.95 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

