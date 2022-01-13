SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.78.
A number of research firms have commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.
SLG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.86. 878,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.
SL Green Realty Company Profile
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.