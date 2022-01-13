SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.78.

A number of research firms have commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.86. 878,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

