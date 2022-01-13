Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry Sells 1,500 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert John Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46.

On Monday, November 8th, Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $156.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.95. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.