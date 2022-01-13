Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 89,777 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,777 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $19,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 760,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,550,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

