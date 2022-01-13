Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after buying an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $373,567,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100,346 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $288.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.92 and a 200 day moving average of $269.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

