Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 3,591 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $268.03 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.25 and a 200 day moving average of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

