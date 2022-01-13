Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 377,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,086,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $222.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.34 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.89.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

