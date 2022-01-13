Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 211.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,591 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equifax were worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Equifax by 34.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Equifax by 19.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 38,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 5.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Truist boosted their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

EFX opened at $261.81 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.81. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

