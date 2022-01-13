Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 194,400 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.11% of The Carlyle Group worth $18,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

