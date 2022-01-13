Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (CURRENCY:STV) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has a market cap of $924,148.21 and $96,477.00 worth of Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00010532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003289 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016142 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token Coin Profile

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,242 coins. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @sativacoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Sativa Coin is a proof of work and proof of stake hybrid alternative crypto currency with a coin total of 10 million and an annualised interest rate of 5%. “

Buying and Selling Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token

