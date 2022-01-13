Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 303,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 127,312 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $1,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

