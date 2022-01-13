Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SVM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$8.10 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.62.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$4.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$808.58 million and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$10.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.40.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$73.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$37,369.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,300. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total transaction of C$175,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,245,654. Insiders have sold a total of 172,125 shares of company stock valued at $935,123 in the last ninety days.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.