Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.87

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.87 and last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $593,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,900 shares of company stock worth $2,715,482 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

