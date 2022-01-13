Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $476.01

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 476.01 ($6.46) and traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.31). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 23.78 ($0.32), with a volume of 8,515 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £21.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 295.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 476.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

