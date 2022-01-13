Signature Bank (SBNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $368.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $371.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

