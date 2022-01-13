SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $26.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. SIG Combibloc Group has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

