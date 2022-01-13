Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

