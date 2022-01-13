Shyft Network (SHFT) Tops One Day Volume of $106,287.00

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $73.54 million and $106,287.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shyft Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,530,774 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

