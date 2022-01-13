Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Rises By 7,766.7%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, an increase of 7,766.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WHGLY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.91. 59,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,685. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. WH Group has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

