Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Rises By 1,360.0%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 1,360.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:REOS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 20,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. ReoStar Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

ReoStar Energy Company Profile

ReoStar Energy Corp. engages in the real estate business. It offers house flipping services and real estate investment trust. The company was founded by M. O. Rife III on November 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

