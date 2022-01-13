Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Rises By 1,360.0%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 1,360.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:REOS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 20,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. ReoStar Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.42.
ReoStar Energy Company Profile
