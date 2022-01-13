Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Increases By 678.6%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 678.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OptimumBank by 34.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

OPHC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.32. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.05.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

