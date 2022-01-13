Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Drops By 94.4%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

OTCMKTS:MONOY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.89. 24,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,625. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 0.20. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.