Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Expands By 2,405.1%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a growth of 2,405.1% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ILIKF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 249,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. Ilika has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Get Ilika alerts:

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.