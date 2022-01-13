Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Expands By 2,405.1%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a growth of 2,405.1% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ILIKF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 249,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. Ilika has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
Ilika Company Profile
