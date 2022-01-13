Short Interest in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Expands By 2,070.0%

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 2,070.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:FMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.56. 158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,676. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 115,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 355.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

