Short Interest in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Expands By 2,070.0%

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 2,070.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE:FMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.56. 158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,676. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.
About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
